Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average of $27.69. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $53.90.
In other news, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.
Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.