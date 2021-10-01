Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average of $27.69. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $53.90.

In other news, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBBY. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

