Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Raises Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 2.3% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $272.20. The company had a trading volume of 126,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,452,625. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $266.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $286.36.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total value of $4,723,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 790,905 shares of company stock worth $200,909,059. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

