Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Has $1.07 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,559 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 0.8% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 17,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.17.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.94. 351,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,210,132. The company has a market capitalization of $381.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

