Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,028 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,664,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $649,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,621 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 37,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,071,000 after acquiring an additional 95,407 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $534,000. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.70.

NASDAQ AMGN remained flat at $$212.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,312. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

