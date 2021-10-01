Beacon Market Cap Hits $1.33 Million (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001716 BTC on exchanges. Beacon has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $21,000.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beacon has traded up 19.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00021032 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000932 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000111 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000336 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.