Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Posts Earnings Results

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.18%.

BSET opened at $18.11 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.41. The firm has a market cap of $177.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSET. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

