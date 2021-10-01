Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 11.89%.

Shares of BSET stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.41. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSET. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.