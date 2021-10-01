Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 1,825 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Matthews International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,848,000 after purchasing an additional 292,304 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 707,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,995,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,471,000 after buying an additional 47,789 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,601,000 after buying an additional 17,172 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 469,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after buying an additional 14,498 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $34.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.88. Matthews International Co. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $428.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.60 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 0.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MATW shares. Sidoti started coverage on Matthews International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

