Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 1,020 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 31.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 22.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,619,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,369,000 after acquiring an additional 473,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,831,000 after acquiring an additional 356,608 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 17.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,155,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,295,000 after acquiring an additional 169,050 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 37.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 78,790 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 16.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74,910 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 3,500 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $112,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 1,623 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $62,128.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,732 shares of company stock worth $2,823,992. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTGR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BWS Financial lowered their target price on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

NETGEAR stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.25. The stock has a market cap of $974.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.80.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

NETGEAR Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

