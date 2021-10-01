Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Reduces Stock Position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 574.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 64,258 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 408.1% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 135,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 109,128 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Trinseo by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 132,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after buying an additional 49,015 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew Farrell acquired 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.53 per share, for a total transaction of $242,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at $934,687.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $53.98 on Friday. Trinseo S.A. has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $76.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a return on equity of 69.20% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.95) EPS. Trinseo’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.61%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

