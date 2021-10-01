Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Purchases 1,035 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Big Lots by 232.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 20.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 80.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Big Lots during the second quarter worth about $142,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.90.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $43.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.20. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.05 and a 52 week high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

