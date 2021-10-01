Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Cuts Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 93.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 452,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,612,000 after purchasing an additional 218,853 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,180,000 after purchasing an additional 159,184 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the first quarter worth about $4,245,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the first quarter worth about $3,218,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 63.6% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 96,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 37,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NPO opened at $87.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.19 and a 12-month high of $99.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.68 and a beta of 1.62.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NPO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

