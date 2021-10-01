Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Acquires 740 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,927 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 0.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,304 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 20.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of First Solar to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.76.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $48,966.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $193,843.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,772 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $95.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.71 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.71.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

