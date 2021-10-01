Barings LLC Sells 7,940 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Barings LLC reduced its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 35.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,383 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,940 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBAN opened at $15.46 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

