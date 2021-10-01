Barings LLC Reduces Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Barings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 80.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,216 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 2,452.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $98.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.43. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $44.20 and a 52 week high of $128.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In related news, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $554,269.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,282,392.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

