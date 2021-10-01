Barings LLC Reduces Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Barings LLC trimmed its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,034,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,160,000 after acquiring an additional 510,219 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,198 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 84.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 34,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 15,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Shares of OTIS opened at $82.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.13. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $58.77 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

