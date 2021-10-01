Barings LLC Lowers Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Barings LLC lessened its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,091,000 after purchasing an additional 162,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $667,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 231,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 210,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $326,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,434,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,849.57.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,817.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,884.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1,606.55. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,172.29 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 88.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 25,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total value of $23,094,139.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

