Barings LLC Cuts Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Barings LLC lowered its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 233.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,737,000 after buying an additional 1,080,935 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 465.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,291,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,044 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,590.5% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,058,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,466 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 6,491.5% during the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 623,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,199,000 after purchasing an additional 614,223 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth approximately $90,517,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.80.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $200.27 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.32 and its 200 day moving average is $184.64.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

