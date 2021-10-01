Barings LLC Acquires Shares of 7,878 WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Barings LLC acquired a new position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 287.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WRK opened at $49.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of -19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.09.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

