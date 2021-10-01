Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Short Interest Down 72.3% in September

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 72.3% from the August 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 46.9% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 555,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 177,359 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barings Corporate Investors during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Barings Corporate Investors during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 18.8% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 66,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,109 shares in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,715. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99. Barings Corporate Investors has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $16.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%.

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

