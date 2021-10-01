Barclays Trims The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Target Price to $60.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LSXMA. raised their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $47.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $50.57.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,009,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 705.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 675,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,796,000 after purchasing an additional 592,092 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 348.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 455,678 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,561,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,505,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,713,000 after purchasing an additional 392,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

