Barclays PLC to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44.

Get Barclays alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BCS. BCS upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from 230.00 to 240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Barclays to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.20.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.59. Barclays has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.111 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.90%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. rhino investment partners Inc grew its position in Barclays by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 673,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Barclays in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays in the second quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 21.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 141,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 25,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.