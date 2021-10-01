Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Upgraded to Buy by BCS

BCS upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BCS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Barclays to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Barclays to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from 230.00 to 240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Barclays to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Barclays to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.20.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.59. Barclays has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $10.78.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 22.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Barclays’s payout ratio is 44.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

