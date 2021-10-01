Barclays Lowers Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target to $91.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PCRX. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.37. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $48.23 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 5,968.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

