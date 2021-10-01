Barclays Boosts Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target to $200.00

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Herc from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $163.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. Herc has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $170.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.79.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Herc will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter worth $4,751,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Herc by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter worth $1,202,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter worth $560,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter worth $23,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

