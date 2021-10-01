Barclays’ (BARC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BARC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 218 ($2.85) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 231.44 ($3.02).

LON BARC opened at GBX 189.60 ($2.48) on Wednesday. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 96.49 ($1.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £32.08 billion and a PE ratio of 7.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 181.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 180.09.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 63,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31), for a total transaction of £111,807.36 ($146,077.03).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

