Barclays Analysts Give Enel (BIT:ENEL) a €9.80 Price Target

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been given a €9.80 ($11.53) price target by Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on Enel in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on Enel in a research report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on Enel in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Enel in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €9.23 ($10.86).

Get Enel alerts:

Enel has a 12-month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 12-month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.