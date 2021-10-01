Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

Shares of BWFG opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $228.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average of $28.39. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 18.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter worth $774,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 50.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

