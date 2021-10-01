Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 63.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 217,356 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in State Street were worth $10,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in State Street by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in State Street by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in State Street by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its position in State Street by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $84.72 on Friday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $94.64. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.31 and a 200 day moving average of $85.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.92.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.