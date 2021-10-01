Bank of Nova Scotia Takes $11.76 Million Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 249,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPR. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

SPR stock opened at $44.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.03. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

