Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 12,089 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Stryker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker stock opened at $263.72 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $196.09 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $99.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. Stryker’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.13.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

