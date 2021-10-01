Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,684 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.06% of Howmet Aerospace worth $9,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HWM. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.27.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.67. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

