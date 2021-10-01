Bank of Nova Scotia Has $12.99 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 350,058 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 992,397 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $12,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $729,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 266.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 406,868 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after purchasing an additional 295,868 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,005 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

FCX stock opened at $32.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

