Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 10,667 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 370,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,667 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $80,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total transaction of $1,971,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,552,982.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.32, for a total value of $546,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,329 shares of company stock valued at $86,673,941 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $262.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.34 and a 1-year high of $293.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.87 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $259.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZS shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Zscaler from $279.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.86.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

