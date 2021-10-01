Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 151,584 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,189,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,584 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $83,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,127,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,326,000 after acquiring an additional 896,061 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 12.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,472,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,213,000 after purchasing an additional 726,359 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,257,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,983,000 after buying an additional 704,907 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Agree Realty by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,614,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,789,000 after buying an additional 386,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,441,000 after buying an additional 218,487 shares in the last quarter.

ADC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

ADC opened at $66.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.08. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.50%.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.56 per share, with a total value of $247,945.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.06 per share, with a total value of $402,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 30,343 shares of company stock worth $2,033,455. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

