Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,676,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645,739 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $77,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 130.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter worth about $134,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

GrafTech International stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.75. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.04.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $330.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.35 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a net margin of 27.48%. On average, research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.47%.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

