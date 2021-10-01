Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 444,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,076 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $76,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,124,000 after buying an additional 577,303 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,272,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 234,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities stock opened at $185.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.01 and a 1-year high of $209.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.00 and its 200 day moving average is $176.73.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.23%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

