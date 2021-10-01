Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $78.70 Million Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 66.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276,479 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.62% of DaVita worth $78,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in DaVita by 10,677.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,519 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 276.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,047,000 after acquiring an additional 374,996 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 26.3% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,184,000 after acquiring an additional 292,443 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 203.1% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 426,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,938,000 after buying an additional 285,644 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DaVita by 1,018.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,862,000 after acquiring an additional 184,727 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $116.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.85 and a 12-month high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DVA shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.83.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,518.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $104,801.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

