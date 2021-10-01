Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,799,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.17% of Harley-Davidson worth $82,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 389.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,883 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 235,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 157,635 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,466,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.16.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.71. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

