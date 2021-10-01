Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 212,365 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.42% of Eagle Materials worth $84,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,695,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,674,000 after buying an additional 134,873 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 18.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,667,000 after acquiring an additional 278,772 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 21.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,430,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,298,000 after acquiring an additional 255,932 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $1,706,878.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,948,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,148 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.13.

EXP opened at $131.16 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.88 and a 52 week high of $160.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

