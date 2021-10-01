Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 73,675 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,675 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.82% of Encompass Health worth $64,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

EHC stock opened at $75.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $60.51 and a 12 month high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

