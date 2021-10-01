Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 432,410 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 104.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 847,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 432,410 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.48% of Cognex worth $71,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

CGNX opened at $80.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.25. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $63.10 and a 1 year high of $101.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $269.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.11 million. Research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

