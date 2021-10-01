Bank of Montreal Can Has $64.29 Million Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,498,743 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271,697 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $64,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,034,000 after buying an additional 33,971,575 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,442,000 after buying an additional 35,731,508 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 653.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,586,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,233,000 after buying an additional 16,120,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,502,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,258,000 after buying an additional 343,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,850,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,111,000 after buying an additional 2,135,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.33. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

