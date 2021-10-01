Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 700.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 812,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 711,018 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $77,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,533,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,406,000 after buying an additional 135,600 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,777,000 after buying an additional 1,283,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,636,000 after buying an additional 89,414 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,100,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,369,000 after buying an additional 89,493 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $109.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $112.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.97.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.73.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 46,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,089,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,282 shares of company stock worth $17,725,650 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

