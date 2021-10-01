Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 766,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 114,323 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $79,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter valued at $72,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 42.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter valued at $245,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.80.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRI opened at $97.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

