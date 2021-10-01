Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,351,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,864 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.55% of Essential Utilities worth $62,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTRG. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 459.6% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

In related news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTRG opened at $46.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $397.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

WTRG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.