Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.33 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.30. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $44.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.61 and a 200-day moving average of $40.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

