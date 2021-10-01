Bank of America Begins Coverage on Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.91.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.14. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 38.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,188,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,802,000 after buying an additional 609,214 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,331.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,684,000 after buying an additional 566,006 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 373.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 846,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,414,000 after buying an additional 667,146 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

