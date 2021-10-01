Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) Receives €3.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €3.72 ($4.37).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €3.10 ($3.65) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.30 ($3.88) to €3.40 ($4.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.85 ($4.53) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

