BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $116.80 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will post sales of $116.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $118.10 million and the lowest is $115.50 million. BancFirst reported sales of $110.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year sales of $471.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $466.40 million to $477.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $441.40 million, with estimates ranging from $434.60 million to $448.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $126.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.60 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BANF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis L. Brand bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 290.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after acquiring an additional 251,252 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BancFirst by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,315,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,387,000 after purchasing an additional 89,892 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in BancFirst by 872.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 68,317 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst in the first quarter valued at about $4,120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BancFirst by 68.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 54,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANF opened at $60.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average of $63.81. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $40.07 and a 52-week high of $77.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.33%.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

